BlackRock Reduces Stake in Lok’nStore Group

Lok’nStore Group PLC has notified that BlackRock, Inc. now holds a voting rights position below the 5% threshold in the company as of 16 April 2024. This change represents a decrease from the previous notification where BlackRock held 5.06% of voting rights. The notification, completed on 17 April 2024, includes a full breakdown of BlackRock’s voting rights and financial instruments related to Lok’nStore Group PLC.

