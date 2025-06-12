BlackRock Increases Stake in Ashmore Group PLC

Confident Investing Starts Here:

The latest update is out from Ashmore Group PLC ( (GB:ASHM) ).

BlackRock, Inc., a major shareholder in Ashmore Group PLC, has increased its holding in the company following a client instruction to make decisions on voting rights. This change in BlackRock’s stake, which now stands at 5.42% of total voting rights, reflects a slight increase from its previous position and may influence Ashmore’s strategic decisions and shareholder dynamics.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:ASHM) stock is a Hold with a £197.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Ashmore Group PLC stock, see the GB:ASHM Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:ASHM Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:ASHM is a Outperform.

Ashmore Group PLC’s robust financial stability and attractive valuation, including a high dividend yield, are significant strengths. However, declining revenue and cash flow, along with recent challenges in asset management, temper the overall outlook.

More about Ashmore Group PLC

Ashmore Group PLC is a UK-based company operating in the investment management industry. It primarily focuses on emerging markets, offering a range of investment products and services designed to meet the needs of institutional and retail investors.

Average Trading Volume: 1,007,761

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: £1.07B

