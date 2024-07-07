BlackRock Ceases as Atlas Arteria Substantial Holder

Atlas Arteria (AU:ALX) has released an update.

Atlas Arteria Group has disclosed that BlackRock Group no longer qualifies as a substantial holder as of July 3, 2024, marking a significant change in the investment landscape of the company. The official cessation of this substantial holding, along with the complete details of the relevant interests and changes, is documented in a formal notice in accordance with the Corporations Act 2001. This development could impact Atlas Arteria Group’s stock performance and will be closely watched by investors and market analysts.

