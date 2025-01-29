BlackRock Adjusts Holdings in SEGRO plc

Invest with Confidence: Follow TipRanks' Top Wall Street Analysts to uncover their success rate and average return.

Segro plc (REIT) ( (GB:SGRO) ) has provided an update.

BlackRock, Inc., a major shareholder in SEGRO plc, has recently adjusted its holdings, crossing the threshold of 10.5% of voting rights in the company. This change in ownership percentage reflects a slight reduction in BlackRock’s position, potentially impacting investor perceptions and stakeholder dynamics within SEGRO.

More about Segro plc (REIT)

SEGRO plc is a UK-based Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that focuses on the industrial property sector, particularly warehouses and logistics buildings. SEGRO operates primarily in the UK and European markets, providing high-quality spaces for businesses across various industries.

YTD Price Performance: 3.19%

Average Trading Volume: 3,350,809

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: £9.78B

