Blackline Safety Shareholders Meeting Success

Blackline Safety (TSE:BLN) has released an update.

Blackline Safety Corp., a leading connected safety technology firm, successfully concluded its annual shareholders meeting with all proposed directors being elected and the number of directors set at seven. The resolutions passed with overwhelming support, as evidenced by the high percentage of votes in favor, and PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP was reappointed as the company’s auditors.

For further insights into TSE:BLN stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.