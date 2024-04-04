Blackline Safety Lands Major Australian Utility Deal

Blackline Safety (TSE:BLN) has released an update.

Blackline Safety Corp. has secured a $1.4 million contract to equip 800 Australian water utility workers with its top-rated lone worker safety devices and services, including the Loner Mobile app and G7c wearable technology. The deal underscores Blackline’s growing influence in the utility sector, where they already provide protection to half of the UK’s water and wastewater companies. Their solutions are sought after for their easy deployment and comprehensive safety features without the need for costly infrastructure.

For further insights into TSE:BLN stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.