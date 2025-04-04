Blackfinch Spring VCT Plc Announces Share Allotment and Upcoming LSE Listing

Blackfinch Spring VCT Plc ( (GB:BFSP) ) has issued an announcement.

Blackfinch Spring VCT Plc announced the allotment of 5,518,400 Ordinary Shares as part of an Offer for Subscription, with prices ranging from 103.62p to 108.51p per share. This increases the total number of shares to 62,953,812, which will be used for shareholder voting rights calculations. The shares are set to be listed on the London Stock Exchange, with trading expected to commence around 7 April 2025.

More about Blackfinch Spring VCT Plc

YTD Price Performance: 2.59%

Average Trading Volume: 150

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: £50.18M

