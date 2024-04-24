Blackbird PLC Grants Stock Options to Employees

Blackbird PLC (GB:BIRD) has released an update.

Blackbird PLC, a leader in cloud-native video editing technology, has announced the grant of 2,620,000 share options under its employee share option scheme, with 950,000 options allocated to key directors. These options are tied to performance conditions and have an exercise price based on the average closing share price over the last three days. After this grant, the total outstanding options represent 7.32% of the company’s ordinary share capital.

