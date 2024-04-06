Blackberry’s Business Challenge: Navigating Erratic Sales Cycles in the IoT and Automotive Sectors

Blackberry (BB) has disclosed a new risk, in the Sales & Marketing category.

Blackberry faces a substantial business risk with its elongated and erratic sales cycles, particularly when securing deals with clients in sectors such as automotive, government, or regulated enterprises. These customers often wield considerable negotiating power and impose rigorous purchasing protocols, which can extend sales processes and exert pressure on pricing. The IoT sector further complicates revenue streams due to its reliance on the development of embedded software and the manufacturing timelines of automotive OEMs. Despite efforts to optimize its sales force through reorganizations and training investments, Blackberry’s sales momentum could suffer from such changes, and there’s no certainty that the company’s strategies to enhance sales and distribution will yield the desired results.

Overall, Wall Street has a Hold consensus rating on BB stock based on 4 Holds.

