Black Stone Minerals Reports Solid Q3 2025 Results

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. is a major owner of oil and natural gas mineral interests in the United States, focusing on stable and growing production and reserves to benefit its unitholders. In its latest earnings report, Black Stone Minerals reported a net income of $91.7 million for the third quarter of 2025, with an adjusted EBITDA of $86.3 million and distributable cash flow of $76.8 million. The company maintained a distribution of $0.30 per unit, consistent with the previous quarter, and reported a total production of 36.3 MBoe/d, a 5% increase from the prior quarter. Key financial highlights include a slight decrease in oil and gas revenue to $100.2 million and a gain of $27.3 million on commodity derivative instruments. The company also announced a leadership succession plan effective January 2026, with Tom Carter transitioning to Executive Chairman and Fowler Carter and Taylor DeWalch assuming the roles of co-CEOs. Black Stone Minerals continues to focus on strategic growth through acquisitions and development, with significant activity in the Shelby Trough and Permian Basin. The company remains optimistic about its future, emphasizing its commitment to financial discipline and organic growth to enhance unitholder value.

