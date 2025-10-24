Black Rock Mining Limited Announces Quotation of New Securities on ASX

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An update from Black Rock Mining Limited ( (AU:BKT) ) is now available.

Black Rock Mining Limited has announced the quotation of 263,198,038 ordinary fully paid securities on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) as of October 24, 2025. This move is part of previously announced transactions and is expected to enhance the company’s market presence and provide additional liquidity for stakeholders.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:BKT) stock is a Buy with a A$0.11 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Black Rock Mining Limited stock, see the AU:BKT Stock Forecast page.

More about Black Rock Mining Limited

Black Rock Mining Limited operates in the mining industry, focusing on the extraction and production of mineral resources. The company is primarily engaged in the development of mining projects and the sale of extracted minerals, catering to various market demands.

Average Trading Volume: 3,694,883

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$40.65M

