Black Rock Mining Limited Announces Option Holdings Breakdown

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Black Rock Mining Limited ( (AU:BKT) ) has shared an update.

Black Rock Mining Limited has announced a detailed breakdown of its listed options expiring on October 24, 2027, priced at $0.03 per unit. The report highlights that the majority of the issued capital, 99%, is held by 379 holders, with significant stakes held by entities such as JB Turner Mud Guards Pty Ltd and Citicorp Nominees Pty Limited. This distribution of options indicates a concentrated ownership structure, which could impact the company’s market dynamics and stakeholder influence.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:BKT) stock is a Buy with a A$0.11 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Black Rock Mining Limited stock, see the AU:BKT Stock Forecast page.

More about Black Rock Mining Limited

Average Trading Volume: 4,526,734

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$40.8M

For detailed information about BKT stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue