Black Hills Corp. Reports Q3 Earnings and Strategic Updates

Black Hills ( (BKH) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Black Hills presented to its investors.

Black Hills Corp., a utility company serving over 1.35 million customers across eight states, focuses on providing reliable natural gas and electric services. The company recently released its third-quarter earnings report for 2025, highlighting a reaffirmation of its adjusted earnings guidance and several strategic developments. Black Hills Corp. reported a slight decrease in GAAP earnings per share compared to the previous year, but an increase in adjusted earnings per share, driven by new rates and rider recovery. The company completed its planned equity and debt financing activities for the year, maintaining strong credit quality and liquidity. Key projects include the completion of the Ready Wyoming transmission expansion and the commencement of the Lange II generation facility in South Dakota. Black Hills also announced a merger with NorthWestern Energy, which is expected to enhance its utility presence in the Midwest. Looking ahead, Black Hills Corp. remains focused on executing its five-year capital plan, which includes significant investments in infrastructure and data center demand, aiming for continued growth and improved service reliability.

