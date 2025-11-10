Black Cat Syndicate Ltd. Announces New Securities Quotation on ASX

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Black Cat Syndicate Ltd. ( (AU:BC8) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Black Cat Syndicate Ltd. has announced a new application for the quotation of securities on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX), specifically 2,820,311 ordinary fully paid securities under the code BC8. This move reflects the company’s ongoing efforts to enhance its market presence and potentially increase liquidity for its shareholders.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:BC8) stock is a Buy with a A$1.60 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Black Cat Syndicate Ltd. stock, see the AU:BC8 Stock Forecast page.

Average Trading Volume: 6,262,152

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$672.3M

