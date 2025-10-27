Black Canyon Unveils Promising Manganese and Iron Results at Wandanya

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Black Canyon Limited ( (AU:BCA) ) has shared an update.

Black Canyon Limited has announced the final results from its Phase 3 drill program at the Wandanya Project, revealing extensive high-grade manganese and iron mineralization. The drilling has confirmed significant manganese mineralization over a 3km strike and iron mineralization over a 1km strike, both remaining open for further exploration. The results suggest potential for direct shipping ores, which could reduce operational costs and enhance value. With over $11 million in cash, Black Canyon is well-positioned to advance the project through further drilling and development studies, indicating strong growth potential in the manganese and iron sectors.

More about Black Canyon Limited

Black Canyon Limited is an Australian explorer and developer focused on manganese and iron resources. The company is primarily engaged in the exploration of high-grade manganese and iron mineralization, with a significant focus on the Wandanya Project.

Average Trading Volume: 483,967

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$60.4M

For an in-depth examination of BCA stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue