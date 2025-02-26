BKV Corporation Reports 2024 Financial Results and Outlook

An update from BKV Corporation ( (BKV) ) is now available.

BKV Corporation reported its financial and operational results for the fourth quarter and full year 2024 on February 26, 2025. Despite a net loss of $142.9 million for the year, BKV achieved a de-levered balance sheet and strong operational performance, with significant power generation and CO2 sequestration. The company is optimistic about 2025, prioritizing growth strategies and capitalizing on favorable macroeconomic trends in the energy sector.

More about BKV Corporation

BKV Corporation operates in the energy sector, focusing on natural gas upstream and midstream operations, power generation, and carbon capture, utilization, and storage (CCUS). The company aims to leverage its integrated approach to meet increasing demand driven by AI advancements.

YTD Price Performance: -3.02%

Average Trading Volume: 448,542

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: $1.93B

