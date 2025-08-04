BKI Investment Company Releases Weekly NTA Update

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest update is out from BKI Investment Co. Ltd. ( (AU:BKI) ).

BKI Investment Company Limited announced its weekly Pre-Tax Net Tangible Assets (NTA) per share as $1.99 as of August 1, 2025, with the share price closing at $1.855. The update, while unaudited and indicative, provides insights into the company’s financial position and market performance, reflecting its commitment to transparency and shareholder engagement.

More about BKI Investment Co. Ltd.

BKI Investment Company Limited is a research-driven, listed investment company focused on long-term investments in profitable, high-yielding, and well-managed companies. It has been listed on the Australian Securities Exchange for over 20 years, offering shareholders access to a diversified Australian equity portfolio managed by Contact Asset Management.

Average Trading Volume: 447,582

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

