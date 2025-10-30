BK Technologies Amends Credit Agreement with Fifth Third Bank

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

BK Technologies ( (BKTI) ) just unveiled an announcement.

On October 30, 2025, BK Technologies, Inc., a subsidiary of BK Technologies Corporation, amended its Credit Agreement with Fifth Third Bank. The amendment removes the borrowing base requirement, increases potential borrowing capacity to $14 million, extends the maturity date to 2028, and adjusts interest rates based on debt coverage ratios. Additionally, RELM Communications, Inc. was released from its guarantor obligations.

BK Technologies receives a strong overall score driven by robust financial performance and positive earnings call highlights. The stock’s technical indicators suggest bullish momentum, although caution is warranted due to overbought signals. Valuation is moderate, with no dividend yield to attract income investors. Overall, the company is well-positioned for future growth, supported by strategic initiatives and strong market demand.

