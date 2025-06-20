BJ’s Wholesale Club Elects Directors and Approves Compensation

Confident Investing Starts Here:

Easily unpack a company's performance with TipRanks' new KPI Data for smart investment decisions

Receive undervalued, market resilient stocks right to your inbox with TipRanks' Smart Value Newsletter

An announcement from Bj’s Wholesale Club Holdings ( (BJ) ) is now available.

At the annual meeting of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings held on April 28, 2025, shareholders elected ten directors to serve until the 2026 annual meeting. Additionally, they approved the compensation of the company’s named executive officers and ratified the appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as the independent accounting firm for fiscal year 2025. An officer exculpation amendment was also approved, but a proposal regarding a report on GHG emissions reduction efforts was not passed.

The most recent analyst rating on (BJ) stock is a Buy with a $105.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Bj’s Wholesale Club Holdings stock, see the BJ Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on BJ Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, BJ is a Outperform.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings scores well overall due to its strong financial performance and positive earnings call, indicating robust growth and strategic initiatives. However, bearish technicals and moderate valuation slightly temper the outlook.

To see Spark’s full report on BJ stock, click here.

More about Bj’s Wholesale Club Holdings

Average Trading Volume: 1,960,514

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $14.3B

See more data about BJ stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & Disclosure

Looking for a trading platform? Check out TipRanks' Best Online Brokers guide, and find the ideal broker for your trades.