BJ’s Restaurants Reports Q3 2025 Financial Results

The latest announcement is out from BJ’s Restaurants ( (BJRI) ).

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. reported its fiscal third quarter 2025 results, showing a 1.4% increase in total revenues to $330.2 million and a 0.5% rise in comparable restaurant sales. The company achieved a diluted net income per share of $0.02, reversing a previous loss, and enhanced its restaurant level operating profit by 8.8%. BJ’s also repurchased approximately 996,000 shares for $33.2 million, with an additional $75 million authorized for future repurchases. The company continues to focus on strategic initiatives to drive growth and improve operations, with a positive outlook for the remainder of the year.

Spark’s Take on BJRI Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, BJRI is a Neutral.

BJ’s Restaurants’ overall stock score is driven by strong financial performance and positive earnings call sentiment, highlighting effective strategic initiatives and operational efficiencies. However, the bearish technical indicators and moderate overvaluation weigh down the score.

More about BJ’s Restaurants

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. is a national casual dining brand with brewhouse roots, founded in 1978. It operates over 200 restaurants across 31 states, offering a menu that includes deep-dish pizzas, slow-roasted entrees, wings, and the renowned Pizookie dessert. BJ’s is recognized for its craft brewing, with award-winning proprietary beers and has been a pioneer in this field since 1996.

Average Trading Volume: 537,715

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $665.5M

