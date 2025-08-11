BitMine Immersion’s Ethereum Holdings Surge to $4.96B

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

On August 11, 2025, BitMine Immersion Technologies announced that its Ethereum (ETH) holdings have exceeded 1.15 million tokens, valued at over $4.96 billion, marking a $2 billion increase from the previous week. This achievement positions BitMine as the largest ETH treasury globally and the third-largest crypto treasury overall. The company’s stock is now one of the most liquid in the US, trading an average daily volume of $2.2 billion, ranking it 25th among US-listed stocks.

BitMine Immersion Technologies is a Bitcoin and Ethereum Network Company focused on accumulating cryptocurrency for long-term investment. The company engages in Bitcoin mining, synthetic Bitcoin mining, and offers advisory and mining services. Its operations are located in low-cost energy regions such as Trinidad and Texas.

