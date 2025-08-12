BitMine Immersion Expands Stock Offering to $24.5B

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

BitMine Immersion Technologies ( (BMNR) ) has issued an update.

BitMine Immersion Technologies, Inc. announced amendments to its at-the-market offering prospectus, initially disclosed on July 9, 2025. The company increased the aggregate offering price of its common stock from $2 billion to $24.5 billion through a series of amendments filed with the SEC on July 24, 2025, and August 12, 2025. This move signifies a significant expansion in the company’s capital-raising efforts, potentially impacting its market positioning and stakeholder interests.

More about BitMine Immersion Technologies

Average Trading Volume: 20,029,444

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $6.62B

