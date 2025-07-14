BitMine Immersion Doubles Ethereum Holdings to $500M

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

BitMine Immersion Technologies ( (BMNR) ) has shared an announcement.

On July 14, 2025, BitMine Immersion Technologies announced that its Ethereum holdings have surpassed $500 million, doubling the initial $250 million raised through a private placement on July 9. This significant increase in Ethereum assets is part of BitMine’s strategy to strengthen its position in the Ethereum network and reflects Wall Street’s growing interest in cryptocurrency. The company’s strategy aims to increase Ethereum holdings per share through reinvestment, capital market activities, and staking yield, potentially positioning BitMine as a major player in the Ethereum treasury space.

More about BitMine Immersion Technologies

BitMine Immersion Technologies is a Bitcoin and Ethereum Network Company focused on the long-term investment in cryptocurrency through Bitcoin mining operations and capital raising transactions. The company offers services including Bitcoin mining, synthetic Bitcoin mining, hashrate as a financial product, and advisory services for companies interested in Bitcoin revenues. BitMine operates in low-cost energy regions such as Trinidad, Pecos, Texas, and Silverton, Texas.

Average Trading Volume: 5,625,940

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $250.3M

For an in-depth examination of BMNR stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue