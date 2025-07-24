BitMine Expands Equity Offering to $4.5 Billion

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

BitMine Immersion Technologies ( (BMNR) ) has shared an announcement.

On July 9, 2025, BitMine Immersion Technologies entered into a Controlled Equity Offering Sales Agreement with Cantor Fitzgerald & Co. and ThinkEquity LLC to sell shares of its common stock through an at-the-market offering. The company increased the potential sale amount to $4.5 billion on July 24, 2025, indicating a significant expansion in their fundraising efforts.

More about BitMine Immersion Technologies

BitMine Immersion Technologies operates in the technology industry, focusing on offering solutions related to the sale of common stock through market offerings.

Average Trading Volume: 8,900,789

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $2.03B

