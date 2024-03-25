Bitfarms Ltd. Navigates CEO Transition

Bitfarms Ltd. (TSE:BITF) has released an update.

Bitfarms Ltd., a leading Bitcoin mining company, has announced that their current President, CEO, and Director, Geoff Morphy, will continue to lead the company until a new CEO is appointed following an executive search. The company is focused on executing its corporate growth strategy and reiterates its year-end guidance for 2024, aiming to solidify investor confidence during this transition. Despite the leadership change, Bitfarms remains committed to expanding its operations and maximizing shareholder value, riding the wave of growing interest in Bitcoin and its mining.

