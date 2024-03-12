Bitcoin Well Unveils Instant Bitcoin Purchases in USA

Bitcoin Well Inc (TSE:BTCW) has released an update.

Bitcoin Well Inc. has launched an ‘Instant Buy’ feature in the USA, allowing customers to purchase bitcoin and receive it in their personal wallets within 60 seconds. The new service is an improvement from the previous process that took up to 4 hours. Additionally, the company has reported strong early March signup data, indicating a potential 40% user growth from February and 74% from Q4 2023.

For further insights into TSE:BTCW stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.