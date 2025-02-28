BIT Mining Reports Q4 and Full Year 2024 Financial Results, Highlights Strategic Expansion

The latest announcement is out from BIT Mining ( (BTCM) ).

BIT Mining Limited announced its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ending December 31, 2024. The company reported a decrease in revenue for the fourth quarter compared to the previous year, but an increase from the third quarter of 2024, primarily due to a rise in cryptocurrency prices. The acquisition of a 51% equity interest in a cryptocurrency mining data center in Ethiopia in December 2024 is a significant strategic move, expected to enhance operational efficiency and generate stable revenue streams. Despite a challenging market environment, BIT Mining has reduced its operating and net losses significantly compared to the previous year, indicating improved operational efficiency and business structure refinement.

BIT Mining Limited is a technology-driven cryptocurrency mining company that focuses on cryptocurrency mining operations and data center management. The company is expanding its global presence with a strategic focus on developing data centers worldwide.

