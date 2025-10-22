Birlasoft Releases FY 2024-25 Sustainability Report

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Birlasoft Limited ( (IN:BSOFT) ) has shared an update.

Birlasoft Limited has released its Sustainability Report for the fiscal year 2024-25, themed ‘Responsible Change, SustAInable Progress.’ The report highlights the company’s commitment to sustainable growth by integrating digital transformation with climate consciousness and aligning business performance with positive environmental and social impacts. Prepared in accordance with the Global Reporting Initiative Standards 2021, the report complements Birlasoft’s Annual Report and is available on the company’s website.

More about Birlasoft Limited

Birlasoft Limited operates in the IT services industry, providing digital transformation solutions and services. The company focuses on aligning growth with responsibility, emphasizing climate consciousness and positive environmental and social impact.

Average Trading Volume: 64,788

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: 94.38B INR

