Birkenstock to Announce Q1 2025 Results and Participate in ICR Conference

The latest announcement is out from Birkenstock Holding plc ( (BIRK) ).

Birkenstock Holding plc announced it will release its fiscal first quarter 2025 results on February 20, 2025, with a conference call scheduled for that day. The company will also participate in the 27th Annual ICR Conference in Orlando, Florida, featuring key representatives. These announcements signal Birkenstock’s active engagement with financial stakeholders and its commitment to transparency, potentially impacting its market presence and investor relations.

Birkenstock Holding plc is the parent company of Birkenstock Group, a global brand dedicated to promoting foot health. With a heritage rooted in shoemaking since 1774, the company offers products across footwear, sleep systems, and natural cosmetics. It caters to a diverse consumer base and is known for its commitment to quality, function, and tradition, embodying the principles of natural walking.

YTD Price Performance: 0.79%

Average Trading Volume: 1,226,367

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: $10.85B

