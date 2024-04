Birddog Technology Ltd. (AU:BDT) has released an update.

Birddog Technology Ltd. has announced the departure of director Andrew Baxter, effective April 23, 2024. Baxter held significant interests in the company, with 200,000 fully paid ordinary shares and a variety of unlisted options in family trust accounts. His final Director’s Interest Notice was submitted in compliance with ASX listing rules.

