Bird Construction Q1 Financial Results Imminent

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) has released an update.

Bird Construction Inc. is set to release its first quarter financial results for 2024 after the market closes on May 14, 2024, followed by a conference call and live webcast hosted by President and CEO Teri McKibbon and CFO Wayne Gingrich the next day. Investors can register for the call for expedited access or join through operator assistance, with a live webcast available online. The company, a Canadian construction leader, emphasizes its century-long commitment to safety and service across all major markets in Canada.

