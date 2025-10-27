Bird Construction Enters Development Agreement for Peel Memorial Hospital Redevelopment

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An update from Bird Construction ( (TSE:BDT) ) is now available.

Bird Construction Inc. has entered into a Development Phase Agreement with Infrastructure Ontario and William Osler Health System for the Peel Memorial Hospital Phase 2 Redevelopment project. This agreement marks Bird’s role as the Development Partner, where it will collaborate on the project’s design, schedule, pricing, and risk management. The project underscores Bird’s expertise in healthcare infrastructure and its commitment to delivering high-performing institutional projects, reinforcing its leadership in significant national sectors.

The most recent analyst rating on (TSE:BDT) stock is a Buy with a C$33.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Bird Construction stock, see the TSE:BDT Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on TSE:BDT Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSE:BDT is a Outperform.

Bird Construction’s strong financial performance, positive technical indicators, and strategic focus highlighted in the earnings call contribute to a solid overall score. While recent revenue declines and project delays pose challenges, the company’s robust backlog and improved margins provide a positive outlook.

More about Bird Construction

Bird Construction Inc. is a leading Canadian construction and maintenance company that operates nationwide. It offers a comprehensive range of construction services, focusing on industrial, buildings, and infrastructure markets. With over a century of experience, Bird is committed to safety and delivering long-term value for stakeholders.

Average Trading Volume: 276,822

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: C$1.69B

