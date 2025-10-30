Bioxyne Limited Reports Strong FY25 Q1 Results and International Expansion

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Bioxyne Limited ( (AU:BXN) ) has shared an update.

Bioxyne Limited has released its first quarter results for FY2025, highlighting its continued focus on innovative health and wellness products. The company’s subsidiary, Breathe Life Sciences, has expanded its operations internationally, solidifying its position as a leader in the manufacturing and distribution of therapeutic goods, including cannabis-based products. This expansion is expected to enhance Bioxyne’s market presence and offer significant growth opportunities in the pharmaceutical and consumer health sectors.

More about Bioxyne Limited

Bioxyne Limited is an Australian pharmaceutical company that focuses on developing and commercializing innovative medicines and active pharmaceutical ingredients. Its subsidiary, Breathe Life Sciences (BLS), operates internationally, manufacturing and distributing controlled substances like medicinal cannabis, Psilocybin, and MDMA. BLS is a market leader in Australia and engages in pharmaceuticals, medical cannabis, consumer health products, and novel foods across the UK, Europe, and Japan.

Average Trading Volume: 4,315,905

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$89.78M

For an in-depth examination of BXN stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue