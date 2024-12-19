BioVaxys Closes Second Tranche, Raises $175,000

BioVaxys Technology (TSE:BIOV) has released an update.

BioVaxys Technology Corp. has successfully closed the second tranche of its non-brokered private placement, raising $175,000 by issuing 3.5 million units at $0.05 per unit. The funds will be used to boost the company’s working capital, with each unit comprising one common share and a warrant convertible at $0.15 by December 2026.

