BioVaxys and SpayVac Expand License to Target Aquaculture Market

BioVaxys Technology Corp. and SpayVac for Wildlife, Inc. have expanded their license agreement to include commercial aquaculture, targeting the farm-raised fish market with their no-booster fertility-control vaccines. This expansion presents a significant commercial opportunity, particularly in the global market for farm-raised Atlantic salmon and rainbow trout, offering a scalable and cost-effective solution for reproductive control. SpayVac’s vaccines, which utilize a patented liposome-based delivery platform, have shown efficacy in multiple animal species and are advancing towards regulatory approval for use in feral horses and deer populations. The U.S. Bureau of Land Management is a potential customer for managing feral horse populations, which have significant ecological impacts due to their growing numbers.

BioVaxys Technology Corp. faces significant financial challenges with no revenue and negative earnings, heavily impacting its overall score. Technical indicators provide mixed signals, while recent corporate events suggest some improvement in financial management. However, the negative valuation metrics highlight the risks involved in the stock.

More about BioVaxys Technology

BioVaxys Technology Corp. operates in the biotechnology industry, focusing on developing innovative immunotherapies and vaccines. The company collaborates with SpayVac for Wildlife, Inc., which specializes in fertility-control vaccines for various animal populations, including aquaculture and wildlife.

