Biotron Limited Raises $597,260 Through Share Placement

Biotron ( (AU:BIT) ) has provided an announcement.

Biotron Limited has successfully issued 199,086,664 new fully paid ordinary shares at $0.003 per share, raising $597,260 before costs. This strategic move, executed under the company’s 15% capacity pursuant to ASX Listing Rule 7.1, allows for immediate trading of these shares, potentially enhancing Biotron’s financial flexibility and market presence.

Biotron Limited operates in the biotechnology industry, focusing on the development of antiviral drugs. The company is known for its innovative approaches to treating viral infections, aiming to address unmet medical needs in the market.

