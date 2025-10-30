Biotron Advances Antiviral Research and Expands with Sedarex Acquisition

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Biotron Limited has made significant strides in the quarter ending September 2025, focusing on the assessment of its lead Hepatitis B virus compound in animal models and advancing its commercialization efforts with C14 Consulting Group. The company announced the acquisition of Sedarex Limited, which holds patents for SedRx, a next-generation general anesthetic with improved safety and cognitive outcomes. This acquisition, pending shareholder approval, is supported by a $2.5 million capital raising and positions Biotron to expand into the neuroscientific field, potentially enhancing its market presence and offering new growth opportunities.

Biotron Limited operates in the biotechnology industry, focusing on the development of antiviral therapies. The company is engaged in research and development of compounds for treating viral infections, with a particular emphasis on Hepatitis B. Biotron collaborates with C14 Consulting Group to commercialize its antiviral programs, including its lead clinical asset BIT225.

