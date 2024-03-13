BioSyent Inc. Reports Strong 2023 Financial Growth

Biosyent Inc (TSE:RX) has released an update.

BioSyent Inc. has announced robust financial results for Q4 and the full year of 2023, showcasing a significant growth in Canadian pharmaceutical sales by 10% and an overall company sales increase of 13%. The company has strengthened shareholder value through regular dividends and share buybacks, while maintaining a net profit margin of 20%. This performance is attributed to the successful launch of new products and the strategic focus on long-term growth and portfolio diversification.

