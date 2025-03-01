BioNeutra Global Corporation Grants Stock Options to Enhance Stakeholder Engagement

An update from BioNeutra Global ( (TSE:BGA) ) is now available.

BioNeutra Global Corporation has announced the grant of stock options to its directors, officers, consultants, and employees, allowing them to purchase a total of 3,100,000 common shares at an exercise price of $0.09 per share, with options expiring in February 2028. This move is aligned with the company’s compensation plan and may impact its operational dynamics by potentially enhancing stakeholder engagement and motivation.

More about BioNeutra Global

BioNeutra is a Canadian company specializing in the research, development, production, and commercialization of ingredients for nutraceutical, functional, and mainstream foods and beverages. Its primary product, VitaFiber® IMO, is a natural, non-GMO, vegan-friendly, gluten-free, Kosher, and Halal certified ingredient used as a healthy alternative to sugar and a source of dietary fiber and prebiotics.

