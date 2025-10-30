BioInvent’s Strategic Focus on Lead Cancer Therapies

BioInvent International AB ( (BOVNF) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information BioInvent International AB presented to its investors.

BioInvent International AB is a biotechnology company focused on developing novel immuno-modulatory antibodies for cancer therapy, aiming to enhance the efficacy of existing treatments and activate anti-cancer immunity in non-responding patients.

In the third quarter of 2025, BioInvent reported strategic advancements by concentrating on its leading clinical programs, BI-1206 and BI-1808, to accelerate development and focus on near to mid-term value creation. The company initiated a new Phase 2a study with BI-1206 for advanced non-small cell lung cancer and uveal melanoma, marking a significant step in its clinical trials.

Financially, BioInvent experienced a decrease in net sales to SEK 3.3 million from SEK 12.8 million in the same quarter last year, with a loss after tax of SEK 129.2 million. The company’s cash flow from operating activities was negative at SEK 104 million, and liquid funds decreased to SEK 690.5 million from SEK 979.2 million. Despite these challenges, BioInvent is committed to its strategic focus on its most promising assets.

Looking forward, BioInvent aims to achieve key milestones, including additional data releases for BI-1206 and BI-1808 in 2025 and 2026. The company remains well-funded and focused on delivering meaningful advancements in its clinical programs, with the potential to significantly impact cancer treatment and shareholder value.

