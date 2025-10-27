Biogen’s New Study on Felzartamab: A Potential Game-Changer for Kidney Transplant Patients

Biogen Inc. ((BIIB)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Biogen Inc. is conducting a clinical study titled A Double-Blind, Placebo-Controlled, Multicenter, Randomized Phase 2 Trial Evaluating the Efficacy and Safety of Felzartamab in Recipients of Kidney Transplants With Late Isolated Microvascular Inflammation (MVI). The study aims to assess the effects of felzartamab on kidney inflammation in patients who have undergone kidney transplants and developed MVI, a condition that can lead to serious kidney issues. The primary objective is to determine how many participants show no signs of active inflammation after 24 weeks of treatment.

The intervention being tested is felzartamab, administered via intravenous infusion. Felzartamab is intended to reduce kidney inflammation and improve overall kidney function in transplant recipients.

This Phase 2 study is designed as a randomized, parallel assignment with quadruple masking, meaning neither participants nor researchers know who receives the drug or placebo during Part A. The primary purpose is treatment, with Part A lasting 24 weeks and Part B 28 weeks, where all participants receive felzartamab.

The study is set to begin on October 17, 2025, with the primary completion and estimated study completion dates yet to be announced. The last update was submitted on the same date, indicating the study is in its initial stages.

For investors, this study could impact Biogen’s stock performance positively if results show felzartamab effectively reduces kidney inflammation, potentially setting it apart from competitors in the kidney transplant treatment market. However, as the study is not yet recruiting, immediate market effects may be limited.

The study is ongoing, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

