BioGaia Introduces Probiotic Solution for Fresh Breath and Oral Health

BioGaia AB ( ($SE:BIOG.B) ) has shared an update.

BioGaia has launched Prodentis® FRESH BREATH, a probiotic lozenge designed to promote fresh breath and support oral health by combining zinc and patented probiotics. This product enhances BioGaia’s oral care portfolio and positions the company at the forefront of science-backed solutions for oral health, addressing the global demand for natural and effective oral care products.

More about BioGaia AB

BioGaia is a Swedish probiotics company with over 35 years of experience in microbiome research. It develops, markets, and sells probiotic products focused on gut, immune, and oral health, operating in over 100 markets globally. BioGaia’s class B share is listed on the Mid Cap segment of Nasdaq Stockholm.

