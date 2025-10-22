BioGaia AB Reports Q3 2025 Growth and Strategic Initiatives

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

BioGaia AB ( ($SE:BIOG.B) ) has shared an update.

BioGaia AB reported a 7% increase in net sales for the third quarter of 2025, driven by growth in both its Pediatrics and Adult Health segments. The company launched BioGaia New Sciences AB to focus on microbiome research, established its own distribution in Germany and Austria, and introduced a new product, Prodentis® Fresh Breath. Despite a decrease in adjusted operating profit and profit after tax, the company saw a significant rise in operating profit and earnings per share, indicating strong operational performance. Key leadership changes and strategic initiatives, including a new chairman and a study publication, highlight BioGaia’s commitment to strengthening its market position and expanding its research capabilities.

The most recent analyst rating on ($SE:BIOG.B) stock is a Buy with a SEK115.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on BioGaia AB stock, see the SE:BIOG.B Stock Forecast page.

More about BioGaia AB

BioGaia AB is a company operating in the biotechnology industry, focusing on the development and sale of probiotic products. The company’s primary market segments include Pediatrics and Adult Health, with a recent focus on advancing microbiome research and innovation.

Average Trading Volume: 151,996

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: SEK10.77B

For an in-depth examination of BIOG.B stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue