BioCardia Advances Phase 3 CardiAMP HF II Trial

BioCardia ( (BCDA) ) has issued an update.

On October 30, 2025, BioCardia, Inc. announced that the University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health enrolled its first patient in the ongoing Phase 3 CardiAMP HF II clinical trial. This trial aims to confirm the safety and efficacy of CardiAMP autologous cell therapy for ischemic heart failure patients with reduced ejection fraction. The study, which involves 250 patients, utilizes a composite primary outcome measure and incorporates advancements in cell population analysis and delivery systems. The enrollment at this prestigious cardiology center is expected to strengthen the trial and potentially broaden the availability of this therapy.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, BCDA is a Neutral.

BioCardia’s overall stock score reflects significant financial challenges and a bearish technical outlook. While the earnings call provided some positive developments in clinical trials and regulatory progress, the financial instability and negative valuation metrics weigh heavily on the score.

BioCardia, Inc., headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, is a global leader in cellular and cell-derived therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases. The company focuses on biotherapeutic platforms such as CardiAMP autologous and CardiALLO allogeneic cell therapies, supported by its Helix biotherapeutic delivery and Morph vascular navigation product platforms.

Average Trading Volume: 763,339

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: $13.9M

