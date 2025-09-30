bioAffinity Technologies Completes $4.8M Stock Offering

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest update is out from bioAffinity Technologies, Inc. ( (BIAF) ).

On September 29, 2025, bioAffinity Technologies, Inc. completed a public offering of common stock and pre-funded warrants, raising approximately $4.8 million. The proceeds are intended for working capital and general corporate purposes. The company has entered into agreements restricting further issuance of shares for a certain period, aiming to stabilize its market position. Additionally, bioAffinity Technologies has been working to regain compliance with Nasdaq’s listing requirements, including implementing a reverse stock split to meet the Minimum Bid Price Requirement. The company has made significant progress in addressing these compliance issues, including increasing its stockholders’ equity and eliminating certain liabilities.

Spark’s Take on BIAF Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, BIAF is a Underperform.

The overall stock score is primarily driven by the company’s weak financial performance and bearish technical indicators. The negative P/E ratio and lack of dividend yield further contribute to the low score. The absence of earnings call data and corporate events means these factors do not influence the score.

More about bioAffinity Technologies, Inc.

bioAffinity Technologies, Inc. is a biotechnology company focused on developing noninvasive tests for the detection of early-stage cancer and other lung diseases. Their primary product, CyPath® Lung, is marketed as a Laboratory Developed Test (LDT) and is known for its high sensitivity, specificity, and accuracy in detecting early-stage lung cancer.

Average Trading Volume: 1,807,154

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $4.35M

