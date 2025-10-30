Bio-Rad Laboratories Reports Stable Q3 2025 Results

Bio-Rad Laboratories ( (BIO) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Bio-Rad Laboratories presented to its investors.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. is a prominent player in the life science research and clinical diagnostics sectors, known for its innovative products that advance scientific research and healthcare diagnostics globally.

In its third-quarter 2025 financial report, Bio-Rad Laboratories highlighted its ability to maintain stable revenue despite challenging market conditions, with a slight increase in sales compared to the previous year. The company emphasized its focus on cost management, which helped achieve a better-than-expected operating margin.

The key financial metrics for the third quarter of 2025 showed total net sales of $653.0 million, marking a 0.5% increase from the same period in 2024. However, on a currency-neutral basis, sales saw a 1.7% decline, primarily due to reduced demand in the Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The company reported a significant net loss of $341.9 million, largely attributed to changes in the fair market value of its investment in Sartorius AG. On a non-GAAP basis, Bio-Rad reported a net income of $60.8 million, reflecting a modest improvement over the previous year.

Bio-Rad’s management remains cautiously optimistic about the future, maintaining its financial outlook for the full year 2025. The company expects non-GAAP, currency-neutral revenue growth of up to 1.0% and aims for an operating margin of 12.0 to 13.0%, indicating a steady approach to navigating the dynamic market environment.

