Bio-Path Holdings Reports 2024 Financial Results and Progress

Bio-Path Holdings ( (BPTH) ) has released its Q4 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Bio-Path Holdings presented to its investors.

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. is a biotechnology company focused on developing RNAi nanoparticle drugs for cancer and obesity treatments using its proprietary DNAbilize® technology. The company recently reported its financial results for 2024, highlighting progress in both its obesity and oncology franchises. Key developments include promising preclinical results for BP1001-A in treating obesity-related metabolic diseases and an expanded global patent portfolio. Additionally, the company provided updates from its Phase 1/1b clinical trial of BP1002 for acute myeloid leukemia, showing meaningful patient responses. Despite a net loss of $9.9 million for 2024, Bio-Path Holdings reduced its losses compared to the previous year and continues to advance its clinical studies. Looking ahead, the company remains committed to leveraging its DNAbilize® platform to transform treatment paradigms in obesity and oncology.

