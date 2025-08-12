Binhai Investment Schedules Board Meeting for Interim Results and Dividend Decision

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Binhai Investment Co ( (HK:2886) ) has issued an update.

Binhai Investment Company Limited has announced a board meeting scheduled for August 22, 2025, in Hong Kong. The meeting will address the approval of the unaudited interim results for the first half of 2025 and consider the declaration of an interim dividend. This announcement is significant as it may impact the company’s financial outlook and shareholder returns.

More about Binhai Investment Co

Average Trading Volume: 442,908

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$1.51B

For a thorough assessment of 2886 stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue