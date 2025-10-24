Bindi Metals Ltd. Announces Quotation of New Securities on ASX

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest update is out from Bindi Metals Ltd. ( (AU:BIM) ).

Bindi Metals Ltd. has announced the application for the quotation of 13,400,000 ordinary fully paid securities on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX). This move is part of a transaction previously announced to the market, and the securities are set to be issued on October 24, 2025. This announcement could potentially enhance Bindi Metals’ market presence and provide additional capital for its operations, impacting stakeholders by potentially increasing the liquidity and marketability of the company’s shares.

More about Bindi Metals Ltd.

Average Trading Volume: 132,137

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$7.72M

