Bindi Metals Issues 13.4 Million Shares to Support Strategic Exploration

Bindi Metals Ltd. ( (AU:BIM) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Bindi Metals Limited has issued 13,400,000 fully paid ordinary shares without disclosure to investors under the Corporations Act. This move aligns with the company’s compliance with relevant legal provisions and aims to support its strategic focus on exploring critical minerals, potentially impacting its growth and stakeholder benefits.

More about Bindi Metals Ltd.

Bindi Metals Limited is engaged in the exploration of critical minerals essential for the global energy transition. The company operates in tier one, highly prospective, world-class mining jurisdictions with proven geological potential, managed by industry leaders.

Average Trading Volume: 132,137

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$7.72M

